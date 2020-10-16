Puran hits Six on final ball, Rahul also sits on his knees The match against Bangalore at Sharjah was won by Punjab, the team led by Lokesh Rahul on the last ball. In the final over of the innings, Punjab needed only 2 runs to win, but later the thrill grew so much that the fans of Punjab got stuck. Nicholas Puran hit the winning ball on the last ball, seeing that Rahul also sat on his knees.

Preity Zinta was present in Sharjah Preity Zinta, co-owner of IPL Team Kings XI Punjab, was also present in Sharjah to watch this match against Bangalore. She reached the UAE shortly before the start of this season.

Preity Zinta’s tweet- Don’t make a heart attack in the name of cricket

Zinta was also disturbed, then applause played Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta was also present in Sharjah to watch the match. As the thrill progressed towards the last, Preity Zinta was also disturbed and her changing gestures were also seen on the TV camera. Later, as soon as the team won the final ball, Preity Zinta was seen cheering.

Punjab team happy on victory

