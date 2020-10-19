Kings XI Punjab, captained by Lokesh Rahul, defeated Mumbai Indians in IPL-13. The match was drawn to two super overs in which Punjab won. After this victory, Punjab franchise co-owner Bollywood actress Preity Zinta celebrated at the Dubai International Stadium, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Kings XI Punjab, captained by Lokesh Rahul, defeated Mumbai Indians in IPL-13. The match was drawn to two super overs in which Punjab won. After this victory, Punjab franchise co-owner Bollywood actress Preity Zinta celebrated at the Dubai International Stadium, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Punjab beats Mumbai in ‘double’ super over



In the match of IPL-13, Punjab defeated Mumbai in the Super Over at Dubai International Stadium. Both teams scored the same 176 in 20–20 overs and then the match went to a super over. In the first super over too, both teams were able to score five runs and the match was tied, after which the decision of the match came out in the second super over. After this thrilling win, Punjab’s co-owner Preity Zinta also burst into joy.