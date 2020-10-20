Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a century against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL-13 match but his team could not win. Played an unbeaten innings of 106 runs. His team may have lost but Dhawan became the man of the match.

Thanks to Dhawan’s brilliant century, Delhi scored 164 runs for 5 wickets but Punjab lost the target in 19 overs after losing 5 wickets. Chasing the target, Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran (53) hit a half-century while Jimmy Neesham (10 *) struck a winning six off the last ball of the 19th over.

Indian opener Dhawan became the first batsman to play two consecutive century innings in this tournament. He scored an unbeaten 101 in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Dhawan hit 12 fours and three sixes in a 61-ball innings against Punjab. During this century innings, the Delhi opener made many more records including touching 5000 runs in IPL and scoring more than 50 runs in four consecutive innings.



Dhawan, 34, said after the match, ‘I took the responsibility of holding one end and also imposed the boundary when I got a chance. I missed my test debut. We discussed before the match and saw where we could improve. We are consistently playing well enough. We will try to do better. ‘

Dhawan hit a six off Ravi Bishnoi in the 13th over of the innings and became the fifth batsman to touch the 5000-run mark in the tournament. He achieved this feat in the 169th match. Dhawan also moved up to fourth place in the list of batsmen in the IPL, ahead of David Warner. In this list, first Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is at the first position with 5759 runs. Suresh Raina (5368) is second and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (5158) is third.

Dhawan has been named for 5044 runs after an unbeaten century against Punjab, while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and Australian batsman David Warner has 5037 runs.