The explosive batting order and the presence of superb bowlers from the last over will give Mumbai Indians an upper hand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Sunrisers’ troubles have been aggravated by the injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the main pacer who is doubtful to play in the upcoming matches. Bhuvneshwar could not bowl against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday due to a hamstring strain after putting the yorker on the first ball of the 19th over. He went off the field with the help of physio.

In the absence of this experienced bowler, Mumbai Indians, who are at the top of the table, will try to play more big shots on the small ground of Sharjah. The boundary of the Sharjah Plain is smaller than that of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has scored 170 runs in four matches and he is running in a magnificent rhythm. He has the ability to demolish any bowling.

IPL 2020: Dhoni’s health deteriorates during the match, fans like this in support of Mahi

The form of opener Quinton Dickock is worrying, but Suryakumar Yadav would like to convert his debut into a big innings. The biggest positive for the defending champions is that their middle order is in excellent rhythm. Ishan Kishan specializes in big shot playing effortlessly with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Kishan, the young wicketkeeper batsman, proved his talent against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He, Hardik and Pollard can easily make big shots in the Sharjah ground.

The bowlers of the team performed brilliantly in the last match against Kings XI Punjab and the team would not like to change it. Experienced fast bowlers are getting good support from spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya. The Sunrisers are also strong after their seven-run win over CSK. His young players performed brilliantly in this match.

CSK vs SRH: Irfan Pathan targets such a target without taking Dhoni’s name, fans also flare up

This will ease the pressure on the senior players and the team management will expect captain David Warner, Johnny Bairstow and Manish Pandey to contribute well with the bat. Kane Williamson will be expected to strengthen the middle order. If the senior players of the team score runs, then youth like Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad will be able to play freely. If Bhuvneshwar Kumar fails to recover from injury, Yorker specialist T Natarajan and other left-arm pacer Khalil Ahmed and star spinner Rashid Khan will be burdened. Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul may get a chance to replace Bhubaneswar.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Ridhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, B. Sandeep , Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattison, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLeanagan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culpert Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quintone de Cock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

The match will be played at 3:30 pm Indian time.