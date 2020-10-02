The Royal Challengers Bangalore team, which has returned to the winning track, will take on the Rajasthan Royals with the intention of giving them a tough challenge in the IPL match on Saturday. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is looking for renewed vigor after defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in a Super Over in their last match and will try their best to maintain the rhythm of the previous win against Rajasthan. Virat knows that he has a Rajasthan captain as Steve Smith of Australia who can challenge him.

However, Rajasthan team had lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs in their last match. This was the first defeat after Rajasthan’s two wins and Smith knows that he will have to make a comeback against Bengaluru as two consecutive defeats could have an impact on team morale. Rajasthan have won two and lost one in three matches. He is ranked fourth in the points table. One place behind him is Bangalore in fifth place, having won two out of three matches and lost one.

This will be the first match for both teams at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it will be a big challenge for them to keep pace with the conditions here. Both teams have played their matches so far in Dubai and Sharjah. Bangalore had scored 201 for three in the last match with the help of openers Devdutt Padikal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55 not out) and Shivam Dubey’s unbeaten 27 runs, while Mumbai took five wickets. Had scored 201 runs. The score was tied and the match went to a super over for the decision. Bangalore captain Virat scored the winning run in the super over. This batting performance can be encouraging to Virat.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a disappointing batting performance in the previous match. Kolkata had scored a challenging score of 174 for six, following which Rajasthan’s strong batting could only manage 137 runs for nine wickets. The Rajasthan top order disappointed in this match. Fast bowler Tom Karen scored an unbeaten 54, otherwise the loss of Rajasthan could have been much more different as Rajasthan had settled for 42 runs. Rajasthan had won their first two matches by scoring above 200, but their batting in the last match was the reason for their defeat. Smith will have to improve his batting in the fourth match only when the team returns on the winning track.