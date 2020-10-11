A confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, winning two consecutive close matches, would like to maintain this rhythm in the match against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, but Sunil Narine’s complaint of questionable bowling action and injury to all-rounder Andre Russell may add to the team’s woes. Caribbean spinner Sunil Narine was reported for questionable bowling action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab and after another such case he could be prevented from bowling in this T20 tournament.

Naren, who played a key role in the team’s win against Kings XI Punjab, also contributed to the team’s comeback against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He can present a tough challenge to Virat Kohli’s team. For Naren, however, this is the first warning in the IPL (after the second warning, his bowling will be banned), which is causing trouble in KKR’s camp. He is one of the most important weapons of captain Dinesh Karthik in a situation of pressure. It is learned that for right-handed batsmen, Naren’s elbow twists more than the projected range when doing the inside ball. Naren had improved his batting skills after being found suspicious of the bowling action, but his bat is no longer in the tournament.

Both KKR and RCB have trouble batting, the main batsmen of these teams have failed to maintain the rhythm. Both teams have eight points to their name with four wins from six matches, but KKR are ranked third in the table by a place above Royal Challengers Bangalore due to better net run rate. KKR, however, have turned the match’s match against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab with superb bowling in the last overs in the last two matches, which will boost the team’s morale considerably. Even against Aasibi, the bowler would like to maintain this rhythm. Royal Challenger Bangalore will also have to maintain their winning momentum after skipper Kohli’s strong batting defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs on Saturday.

The availability of Russell, who shot for KKR, will also be a matter of great concern, who was injured trying to take a catch in the match against Punjab on Saturday. Captain Karthik, however, did not say much about his injury after the match. He said, “Whenever Russell is injured, the team’s difficulties increase. He is a special, very special player. We will have to watch and take care of them. “Karthik is a good sign for KKR, who played a brilliant 29-ball 58 against Punjab. Opener Shubman Gill is also in the rhythm.

Rahul Tripathi, who started the innings in place of Sunil Narine, scored 81 against CSK, but he did not bat against Punjab. Nitish Rana and England captain Morgan have consistently failed to bat well. The batting of RCB has been strengthened by the fact that Kohli, who battered in the initial matches, came in the rhythm. The 31-year-old smashed 43 against Delhi Capitals and then 90 against Chennai. Barring opener Devdutt Paddikal, there has been no consistency in the performances of other batsmen. Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers are battling to regain the rhythm. In bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal is in great rhythm. The arrival of South African allrounder Chris Maurish has sharpened the department for the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, famous Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narayan, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philip, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav , Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Jumpa.

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.