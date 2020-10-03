Worried over a disappointing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to find answers to their difficult circumstances in the clash against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The team, accustomed to being top in their game in the previous stages, are now at the bottom of the points table after three losses in four matches and this is a completely different situation for the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Despite good players, nothing is working for the team. He made three changes in the XI in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, with the return of Ambati Rayudu and the presence of Dwayne Brova also not helping the team win. Barring Faf Duplessis, he suffered three consecutive defeats due to lack of top order and a slow run pace in the middle overs and a habit of giving up more runs for the end of the match.

IPL 2020: Dhoni’s health deteriorates during the match, fans like this in support of Mahi

There is a promise to return to the team, but fielding, bowling and batting will all be the best in the department together. When the results are in favor of the team, a lot of weaknesses are covered up, but when it does not, even small things start to appear clear. After the third defeat, Dhoni’s face could be read clearly. “We had lost three matches in a row a long time ago. We need to correct a lot of things. This is the professional attitude. We have to catch catches, not put no balls. These things can be controlled and maybe we are getting too relaxed. “

Chennai will need one of its top-order batsmen to score runs on the board and also take care of the middle-rate run rate. If this happens, it will help Dhoni to get a grip. Dhoni has batted under a lot of pressure in the opening matches and his and his team’s failure is looking very bad due to immense expectations. If the team gets enough runs in the middle overs, then it will help Dhoni and the other lower-order batsmen.

CSK vs SRH: Irfan Pathan targets such a target without taking Dhoni’s name, fans also flare up

But this task will not be so easy as they will be against the team who are batting brilliantly, although the result did not favor them. Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in excellent form. The Punjab team, despite scoring more than 200 runs twice, has lost it due to their limited bowlers. Apart from Mohammed Shami, no other bowler was successful in stopping the batsmen of the opposition team. Chennai Super Kings should try to take advantage of this and they should cover the Punjab top order quickly.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.

The match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time.