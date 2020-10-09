The Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli, will return to the IPL tie on Saturday. Chennai were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in the previous match, while Bangalore were defeated by Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. Both teams will forget the previous defeat and go on the path of victory. Chennai have four points from six matches with two wins and four defeats and are ranked sixth in the points table, while Bangalore are seventh with four wins from five wins and three defeats.

Chennai had to face defeat by ten runs as they came close to victory and Jadhav’s defensive batting came under severe criticism. Now it remains to be seen whether the team, which was generally hesitant to make changes, removes Jadhav of 35 years or someone else gets a chance. Chennai’s middle order remains a concern despite Shane Watson’s return to form and Faf Duplesey’s consistent performance.

Captain Dhoni himself is not in the form he is known for. Dhoni has failed to inspire his performance in six matches so far. His team has high expectations from him and in time Dhoni will have to perform to the best of his ability. If Jadhav is dropped, either Rituraj Gaikwad or N Jagadishan could be fielded, who have not had a chance since 2018.

The Chennai bowlers performed better in the previous match against KKR. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo took wickets. Karn Sharma, who replaced Piyush Chawla, also took wickets while bowling economically. The pace bowling will depend on Deepak Chahar, Sam Curren and Shardul Thakur. Chennai does not have much time to come back now and will have to learn from mistakes and think about a quick comeback. Chennai and Bengaluru have star players and both the teams are restless to perform at their best.

On the other hand RCB have a captain and batsman like Kohli who appear in form against Rajasthan Royals. Young Devadatta Padyakkal and veteran AB de Villiers have performed well. Aaron Finch will also expect an aggressive innings. In the bowling, nobody was impressed except for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini proved expensive. The arrival of Sri Lanka’s Isuru Udana will bolster the bowling.

Bengaluru will also have to find their shortcomings and focus heavily on their batting. His batting against Delhi was a complete flop. Although captain Virat was somewhat successful in regaining his form and scored the highest 43, but he could not win his team the match. Even though Bengaluru have the upper hand in this match, Virat’s fighters will have to avoid forgetting to underestimate the experienced players of Chennai. Both teams need to keep their morale high by doing their best.

The teams are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philip, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav , Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Jumpa.

The match will be played from 7.30 pm Indian time.