Kolkata Knight Riders, who have not yet performed as expected despite the presence of big stars, will face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League match. The match will also be no less than a litmus test for captain Dinesh Karthik, who has yet to play this season on both the captaincy and batting fronts. KKR bought England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan but retained Karthik as the captain.

Karthik has been able to score 37 runs in four matches so far and some of his decisions also proved to be wrong due to which he remains critical of the critics.

He went on to bat himself ahead of Morgan and Andre Russell and started the innings with Sunil Narine replacing Tom Benton, who performed well in the Big Bash League, while Narine is also not in form. At the same time, Benton is compared to Kevin Peterson. Naren has scored just 27 runs in four matches and is now in dire need of change.

KKR have many good bowlers, but Karthik could not use them properly. At the same time, the poor form of Pat Cummins has also raised concerns. In Sharjah, even though the teams are scoring beyond 200, the performance of the bowlers in close matches proves to be decisive. Morgan and Rahul Tripathi were almost taken to victory against Delhi, but in the death overs Delhi bowlers prevailed.

Karthik will have to rely on his bowlers, especially on Indian team spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He has not been fully utilized yet and he was not even in the team against Delhi. On the other hand, Chennai team is returning to rhythm after three consecutive defeats. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team will now be desperate to make it to the top four. Dhoni continued to rely on Shane Watson, who scored an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls in the last match. Chennai won by ten wickets with a record 181-run partnership between Watson and Faf Duplesey against Kings XI Punjab.

The teams are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, famous Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Naren, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

The match will start at 7.30 pm.