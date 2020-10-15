Jharkhand Police has reached Ranchi on Thursday from Kutch in Gujarat to a minor who has made objectionable remarks on Jeeva, the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is being told that when the police caught the accused, he burst into tears. In the interrogation of the police, the minor accused said that on realizing the mistake, he also deleted the post related to the indecent remark. The Jharkhand police had gone to Kutch in Gujarat and from there reached Ranchi on Thursday morning with the accused on judicial remand.

After bringing Ranchi, the accused minor was taken to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, where the minor has been admitted for Kovid-check. After the report, he will be sent to the remand home. It has been told that the accused minor is 16 years old, due to which case will be tried against him under Juvenile Act. The case will be tried under Section 63 of the IT Act for making objectionable posts on social media on minor accused and various sections of IPC for threatening. If the charge is proved true, he can be sentenced to two to three years.

Was offended due to Dhoni’s poor performance: accused

According to information received from the sources, the minor has said in the inquiry that he is a big fan of the Chennai Super Kings team in the IPL 2020. In such a situation, he got very angry after the crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the match between Chennai and Kolkata Knight Riders on 7 October. He had high hopes from Dhoni (MS Dhoni) in the match but Dhoni scored only 11 runs in 12 balls. That is why he was very angry with Dhoni.

After realizing the mistake, the post was deleted: accused

The minor caught in the police interrogation has also stated that he did not post any post on Instagram under any form of enmity or pre-plan. He also posted on Instagram after seeing many other critical posts earlier. However, he himself realized his mistake only a short time after which the post was deleted.

Significantly, the West Kutch police of Gujarat detained him from the village on Sunday afternoon. However, before that he deleted the threatening post from social media. A case was registered at Ratu police station in Ranchi on Sunday itself. It may be known that after this remark, the security of Dhoni’s residence at Harmu bypass road and Simlia in Ranchi was increased. At the same time, cricketers and Dhoni’s supporters also protested strongly in Ranchi against this indecent remark.