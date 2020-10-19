IPL 2020 Point Table: 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) On October 18, two matches were played, in the first match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH) in the Super Over, while in the second match Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians, MI) and Two super overs were played during the match between Kings XI Punjab. The first super over was tied, followed by Kings XI Punjab in the second super over. After these two matches, the point table also saw some major changes. The team of Kings XI Punjab has moved from eighth to sixth. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians team is placed second with 12 points.

The Delhi Capitals team is at the top of the points table with 14 points. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points each, while KKR has 10 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are the four teams that currently have 6-6 points on their account.

Team Played matches Live The losers No result Net run rate Points Delhi capitals 9 7 2 0 +0.921 14 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 0 +1.201 12 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 0 -0.096 12 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 5 4 0 -0.607 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 +0.008 6 Kings xi punjab 9 3 6 0 -0.262 6 Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 0 -0.386 6 Rajasthan Royals 9 3 6 0 -0.778 6

Orange cap and purple cap update

Talking about the Orange Cap, KL Rahul is the only batsman who has scored more than 500 runs this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. Rahul smashed 77 against Mumbai Indians and was also named man of the match. He currently has a total of 525 runs in his account. At number two is Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab, who has 393 runs in his account. Faf du Plessi of Chennai Super Kings is at number three with 365 runs. Talk about the Purple Cap, then Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the list with 19 wickets, at second is Jaspreet Bumrah of Mumbai Indians, who has 15 wickets in his account and Kings with 14 wickets at number three. The XI is Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami.