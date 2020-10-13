Highlights: After the victory of Bangalore, Captain Virat praised De Villiers

‘Only AB can bat on such a pitch’

Kolkata captain Karthik also praised AB’s batting

Sharjah

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli credited the impressive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders here with AB de Villiers’ 73-ball 33 and a superb bowling performance by the bowlers. ‘Man of the Match’ de Villiers hit five fours and six sixes during this innings. Virat said that only AB can bat on such a pitch.

Virat said, “The team was looking to score around 165 runs but due to the batting of De Villiers we were able to give the target of 195 runs. This (De Villiers innings) was incredible. I felt that I had played only a few balls and I would probably start to strike. But he came and started collecting runs from the third ball. He said he liked it. You may see many people playing good innings in other matches but it is AB who can do what he did. It was a great innings. I was happy that we could form such a good partnership (100 not out) and I was in the best place to watch his innings. ‘

Virat said after the match, ‘This is a great win against a very strong team. Now this week will be very busy for us, it was important to start well. With the arrival of Chris Maurice, the bowling unit now looks more lethal. He said, ‘We were happy with this score. The pitch was dry and the day was good so we thought there would be no dew. But barring a ‘super human’ (de Villiers), every batsman has problems on the pitch.

De Villiers said, ‘I am very happy with my performance. That’s all I can say. I was dismissed for zero in the last match, that was a very bad feeling. I am happy to contribute. To be honest, I was also surprised by myself. We were going towards 140-150 and I thought I can try till 160-165 but it was a surprise to reach 195 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik also praised De Villiers, saying, ‘AB is a great player. It is difficult to stop him. He made a difference between the two teams. We tried everything. Only the inswinger could stop him, otherwise all the balls were going out. Karthik said, ‘We need to do some things better. Even if we stop him for 175 runs, but we have to improve the batting.