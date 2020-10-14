In the presence of aggressive batsmen and bowlers who performed brilliantly in the death overs, the defending champions Mumbai Indians team and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash for the second time in the 13th season of IPL. KKR, captained by Dinesh Karthik, was defeated by Mumbai on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, but now he will have to forget the defeat and perform well.

Mumbai have performed well in the last four matches, while KKR’s problems are not being named. In the last match, they had to face a crushing defeat by RCB by 82 runs.

Schedule / Points table

Rohit gets KKR

This season, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has both his Fifty studded on the same ground. He likes to play against KKR anyway. In the last match between these two teams, Rohit played a key role in his team’s victory by 49 runs by scoring 80 runs. Apart from Rohit (216 runs), the other Mumbai top-order batsmen are also in good form.



Confusion over Narayan

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to change their playing XI in this match. Whether or not his main spinner and ‘power hitter’ Sunil Narine will be able to play for KKR is a big question. The West Indies spinner has been reported for suspected bowling action. He did not play in the match against RCB and KKR wants a solution as soon as possible. If Narayan stays out again, the chances of Mumbai will increase.

Batting power of mumbai

Mumbai’s wicketkeeper batsmen Quinton de Kock (191 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (223 runs) will look to continue their good run. Ishaan Kishan (186 runs) had scored 99 runs against RCB, but he needs to convert his good start into a big score. Apart from Hardik Pandya and Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya has also demonstrated his ability to score fast runs. In such a situation, they can dominate KKR’s attack without Sunil Narine’s absence.

Face to face

A total of 26 matches have been played between the two teams in this tournament so far, of which Mumbai won 20. KKR won 6 matches.

IPL: Prithvi bowled on the first ball of the match, then Archer performed Bihu dance

Bumrah-Bolt in rhythm

Mumbai’s team also has no problem in the bowling department. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are giving them wickets in the beginning, while Australia’s James Pattinson is supporting them well. Spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal will try to curb the KKR batsmen.

Form concern for KKR

KKR’s biggest problem is the lack of consistent performance by its batsmen. Andre Russell’s poor form has caused concern for him. Russell has scored only 71 runs in seven matches so far. Kolkata also has a number of batsmen who can break any attack. These include Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana and captain Dinesh Karthik, but they did not play consecutive consecutive innings except for a few matches.

Expected Playing – XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty and the famous Krishna.

Top performer

Batting: MI- Suryakumar Yadav (7 matches, 233 runs), KKR- Shubman Gill (7 matches, 254 runs)

Bolling: MI- Jaspreet Bumrah (7 matches, 11 wickets), KKR – Andre Russell (7 matches, 6 wickets)