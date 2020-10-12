Highlights: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma excited by victory against Delhi

Rohit Sharma said – Increased confidence to chase any goal

Rohit said- this win matters a lot, great performance in every field

Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said after the five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here that his team’s players bowled well after batting. Exhibited. Rohit said that such performance boosts the confidence to chase any goal.

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock was adjudged Man of the Match for his innings of 53 runs. Apart from him, Surya Kumar Yadav also played a similar half-century, which helped the team win by five wickets for 166 runs in 19.4 overs in response to Delhi Capitals’ 162 for four. At the same time, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his team should have scored 10 to 15 more runs, which could change things completely. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit looked happy with his team’s performance.

Rohit said after the win, ‘This victory matters a lot. The kind of cricket we are playing gives us confidence to move forward. Really happy with the way we are playing in the first part of the tournament. Today was the perfect day for us. We did everything right today. We bowled well first and then also performed well with the bat. However, he could not do so in the end. We have always talked about the importance of a frozen batsman staying till the end because he knows the circumstances well.

Rohit said, “Goal chasing (of other teams) in the tournament has not been so good. But the kind of performance we have done, boosts our confidence that we can chase any goal. Man of the Match de Cock said of his performance, ‘Enjoyed the victory. Keeping things simple worked for me. I am batting well in the nets. I was not under much stress. It is disappointing to get short runs but I was not under much pressure because I am hitting the net well.