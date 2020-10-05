Mentor VVS Laxman of Sunrisers Hyderabad said that keeping the run pace while chasing a big target is also important to preserve the wicket. Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by Mumbai Indians by 34 runs on Sunday. Mumbai Indians stopped Sunrisers Hyderabad for 174 for seven after scoring 208 for five in this match here.

Laxman said that losing the wickets of captain David Warner and Kane Williamson in the Indian Premier League match was costly for the team. “Hopefully our batsmen will learn from this experience because it is important to keep wickets when you are chasing a big target,” he told an online press conference after the match.

IPL 2020: Pragyan Ojha, furious at Dhoni’s critics, said- one alone cannot do everything

The former Indian batsman said, “Kane and Warner were out at a time when there were fast runs to be scored.” I am impressed with the bat. ” Laxman said that the yorker ball was a way to stop the players playing big shots of Mumbai on this small ground, but whenever the bowler strayed from the line-length, the batsmen of Mumbai Indians hit the big shot.

It is worth mentioning that Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Sharjah on Sunday on the basis of tight bowling after Quinton Dickock’s 67-run innings. Mumbai, batting first, restricted the Sunrisers to 174 for seven after scoring 208 for five in 20 overs. The experienced Mumbai bowlers bowled extremely tightly in the last five overs in which the Sunrisers team could manage only 35 runs.