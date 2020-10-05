Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, who has lost two consecutive matches after making a brilliant debut in the Indian Premier League, said on Monday that some changes could be made in his team for the match against Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said on the eve of the match against Mumbai Indians, “After a good start in the tournament, the last two matches did not go according to our plan. I do however think that T20 cricket does happen sometimes. We were shocked by the opposition teams on both occasions. “

He said, “Hopefully I will be able to score some runs in tomorrow (Tuesday) match.” I have failed in both the previous matches. “The poor form of Jos Buttler (47 runs in three matches) and Jaydev Unadkat (one wicket in four matches) has overwhelmed the team. Young Ryan Parag has also failed to do so. Yashasvi can give Jaiswal an opportunity by keeping him out. If that happens, Smith himself will come to bat in the middle order, so that the team can be strengthened.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL 2020 due to injury after Amit Mishra

He said, “We will see which players will be according to our plans for tomorrow’s match.” Will try to give Mumbai a tough fight. “In bowling, Unadkat is not able to run in powerplays or death overs, which has increased the pressure on Tom Curren and Joffra Archer. Smith can field Varun Aaron or Karthik Tyagi in these situations.”