The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun. The first match is being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians. CSK won the toss and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to bowl first. During the match, Piyush Chawla took DRS (Decision Review System) after captain Dhoni said and he felt disappointed. Dhoni is considered the master of DRS, the situation is such that DRS is called the fans ‘Dhoni Review System’.

It was 13.4 overs when Saurabh Tiwari of Mumbai Indians was in front of Chawla. Chawla appealed to LBW and the umpire did not give him out. After this, Chawla took a review after consulting Dhoni. When the third umpire reviewed, it was found in the ball tracker that the ball was missing a stump. After this, the fans started tweeting about it.

Fans have some such comments about Dhoni’s wrong DRS-

Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 162 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Saurabh Tiwari contributed the highest 42 runs. Saurabh Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by catching Faf du Plessy.