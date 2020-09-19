Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said here on Saturday ahead of the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Mumbai Indians that it was the most difficult period to remain in isolation for the first six days after spending five months with the family. . This time 13 members of the Chennai team before the IPL were found infected with Kovid-19, including two players. After this, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons.

As per the guidelines, the teams had to remain on segregation for six days upon reaching the UAE, but the segregation in Chennai increased till September 1 due to a total of 13 cases found positive including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni said after winning the toss, “The first six days of separation were very difficult. You live with your family and suddenly you have to remain isolated in the room. Everyone seems to have spent this time well and no one is disappointed. “

He said, “It was nice to get on the field after the first 14 days. The practice facilities were very good. “Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. He said that he took care of his fitness during the lockdown caused by the corona virus. He said,” During the lockdown He had the freedom to work to keep himself fit. “

The world’s largest T20 league is being organized this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India. After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will face off in Dubai the next day, while on 21 September, there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Two matches will be played for a total of ten days. Of these, the first match would start at 3.30 pm Indian time, and the second match would start at 7.30 pm. Dubai will host a total of 24 matches. 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 playoff venues will be announced later. The final will be held on 10 November. The tournament will run for a total of 53 days and thus become the longest running season in IPL history.