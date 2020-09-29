If Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are to keep their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on track, they will have to show their best game against the in-form Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday. The Royals were supposed to be hiding Rustom from the beginning and made their signs known at the start of the tournament. In the last match, he achieved a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab.

The Royals have won both their matches and have easily surpassed the 200-run mark. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia’s contribution to these successes has been significant, which has so far overshadowed the star players. Haryana all-rounder Teotia had turned the match of the match by scoring 53 off 31 balls in the previous match against Kings XI. With this innings, the Royals achieved the target of 224 runs with three balls remaining.

Tewatia had once scored eight from 19 balls and then 17 from 23 balls, but suddenly the aggressive batsman inside him woke up and changed the match map by fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell hitting five sixes in an over. But the hero of the Royals’ first two wins was Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Samson. He has scored two consecutive half-centuries and his strike rate is 214.86. With this, he has again presented his claim for the place of wicketkeeper batsman in the Indian team.

Captain Steve Smith played the role of Bharosmand. He has scored two half-centuries, while the team is awaiting a big knock from opener Jose Butler. In such a situation, if KKR has to match or surpass the Royals, then its biggest star Andre Russell and England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will have to do their best.

Morgan and Russell have had fewer chances so far as they have been ranked fifth and sixth in the batting order. KKR’s team management could put him in the upper order in this match, especially the Caribbean cricketer who scored 510 runs at a strike rate of 204.81 last season.

KKR lost to Mumbai Indians in their first match, but in the second match, they made a good comeback by taking advantage of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mistakes. Talented opener Shubman Gill’s unbeaten half-century and Morgan’s stormy innings helped KKR reach the target of 145 runs with two overs remaining. But given the Royals’ batting, no target can be called safe. Apart from this, both super overs of the season have been played in Dubai. The venue is new for both teams as they play their first match here this season. For the record, let the team batting first here have won all the five matches.

The teams are as follows:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, famous Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Ocean Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curren, Anirudh Joshi, Shreyas Gopal , Ryan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.