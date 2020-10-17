Ion Morgan, who had taken the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), suffered a crushing defeat in the first match on Sunday, with the hopes of a better performance from the batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday. will get down. Due to continuous poor performance, Dinesh Karthik handed over the captaincy to his vice captain Morgan before the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. The England World Cup winning captain did not have a good start in his new role and his team had to face a crushing defeat by eight wickets from Mumbai.

KKR have won four matches so far, but they have also lost as many matches. He is fourth in the table after Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But if two-time champion KKR wants to make it to the playoffs then their batsmen will have to perform well.

Against the target of 194 runs against RCB, KKR batsmen were able to score 112 runs in 20 overs. Against Mumbai, his score was reduced to 42 for four in eight overs. Half of his team had returned to the pavilion to score 61 runs in the 11th over. After this, an unbroken 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Morgan (39 not out) and fast bowler Pat Cummins (53 not out) led the team to a respectable score of 148 for five.

In the top order, Shubman Gill is not able to turn a good start into a big score, while Rahul Tripathi is not able to cross the 20-run mark after playing a brilliant 81-run knock against Chennai Super Kings. Nitish Rana is unable to walk, while Karthik’s batting order is constantly being used. Andre Russell and Morgan have also not been able to do justice to their potential.

The KKR bowlers bowled well during the low-margin wins against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai but managed easy runs against RCB and Mumbai. Even after spinner Sunil Narayan was reported for bowling action, his bowling has been weak. He did not play in the last two matches.

Sunrisers have won only three out of eight matches and are ranked fifth in the table. Sunrisers remained under the same pretext to strengthen the batting or bowling as fast bowling leader Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were out with injuries. The team relies heavily on their batting, especially the top-order batsmen, Johnny Bairstow, captain David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.

A concern for Sunrisers is Rashid Khan’s farm. The Afghanistan leg-spinner started well in the tournament, but he has been ineffective in the last two matches. Rahul Tewatia, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson hit sixes on him. While the Sunrisers bowling is weak, Warner will be expected to perform well with this star leg spinner.

The teams are as follows:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Andre Russell , Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narayan, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yara, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

The match will start at 3.30 pm Indian time.