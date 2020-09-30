The teams of Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, who suffered defeat despite performing better in the previous matches, will try to find a rhythm by avoiding small mistakes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be held here on Thursday. Kings XI gave Rajasthan Royals a target of 224 runs in the match played on Sunday, but they could not defend it which is a deep blow for the team. Mumbai, on the other hand, tried to reach a 202-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thanks to the stunning innings of Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan, but eventually lost two points in the super over.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians lost their opening match, but made a comeback after beating Kolkata Knight Riders. However, small mistakes against RCB overshadowed him. This is also the situation with Kings XI who opened their account against RCB after losing the first match to Delhi Capitals, but despite losing their best against Royals, they faced defeat. Kings XI also made some mistakes which he would like to avoid repeating. He failed to do so when he had to tighten up the opposing team. In his two matches he was in a better position, but could not take advantage of it.

The Punjab bowlers did not appear in their rhythm against the Royals. This is evidenced by Rahul Tewatia’s five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell. Even the best in-form Mohammad Shami took 53 runs in four overs and took three wickets. Barring leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, no bowler was able to make an impact in the previous match. Captain KL Rahul, however, kept a very positive attitude and encouraged the enthusiasm of his bowlers. He will now be expecting a better performance from his bowlers.

Kings XI have not given a chance to explosive batsman Chris Gayle yet, but his batting looks strong with the brilliant performances of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Mumbai wants to win the match, then both of them will have to be dismissed cheaply. Both Rahul and Agarwal have so far scored a century and a half-century each. Against the Royals, they shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket.

The batting and bowling department of Mumbai seems to be quite balanced. He has batsmen in the top order like captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan followed by aggressive batsmen like Pollard and Hardik Pandya. The form of his star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains a concern for Mumbai. The matches played so far showed a lack of consistency in their performance. Bumrah has taken three wickets in three matches and has failed to make an impact. The Mumbai team has played the first match on this ground and will try to take advantage of it. He played his first two matches at this ground.

The teams are as follows:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan. , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Kuplter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.