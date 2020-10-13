Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have missed Kuldeep Yadav on Sharjah’s slow pitch, but its captain Dinesh Karthik said that AB de Villiers had his ‘power hitting’ in the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Made a difference from. The experienced South African batsman showed up in the final five overs. He scored 73 runs off 33 balls with the help of six sixes and five fours and played a key role in RCB’s 82-run win.

“AB de Villiers showed why he is such a great batsman in the end,” Karthik told a post-match press conference. He has been performing consistently like this and it is not easy to score 80 runs in the last five overs but he made it very easy. “He said,” If they (60 in the last five overs) would have scored 20 runs. Can make the difference. It was not easy to achieve the 195-run target on such a slow pitch. “

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: De Villiers gets so many runs against Pat Cummins and Andre Russell for this reason, Raj told himself

Sunil Narayan did not play in this match due to being reported for bowling action. KKR spinner Varun Chakraborty conceded only 25 runs in four overs, but he was not helped from the other end. KKR also suffered the expense of keeping Kuldeep Yadav out for the fourth consecutive match. Karthik said about this, “We created chances on many occasions, but they played very good shots. Our bowling was good, but at the end of the innings he played some great shots. “RCB bowled their spinners Washington Sundar (2/12) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12). Chris Maurice also scored 17 runs. Giving two wickets and stopping KKR for 112 runs on nine wickets.

IPL 2020: Sachin told how Chahal took Dhoni’s wicket by playing Mind game

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also credited the impressive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders for AB de Villiers’ 73-ball 73 and said that the pitch on which the other batsmen were battling But he batted like ‘Super Human’. ‘Man of the match’ de Villiers hit five fours and six sixes during this innings. Kohli said after the match, “It’s a great win against a very strong team. Now this week will be very busy for us, it was important to start it well. With the arrival of Chris Maurice, the bowling unit now looks more lethal. “