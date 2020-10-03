Chennai Super Kings have suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League season 13. In the match played on Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated CSK by seven runs. Team captain Mahendra Singhd Dhoni played an unbeaten 47-run innings, but he could not manage to win the team. But as soon as he came on the field in this match, Dhoni achieved a very special place in the IPL. Dhoni has made the record of playing the most matches in the IPL.

Dhoni has left behind his own team’s Suresh Raina in terms of maximum match play. Raina is not playing in IPL 13 this time. Seeing the threat of Kovid 19, Suresh Raina returned to India from Dubai.

Dhoni has now 194 matches and with this, he has also become the most played player in the franchise T20 tournament in the world. Dhoni and Raina have been playing with Chennai since the start of IPL in 2008. Both played in different teams due to the ban on Chennai in 2016 and 2017. Dhoni captained the Rising Pune Supergiant and Raina headed the Gujarat Lions.

There is disappointment in the tournament

Dhoni retired from international cricket just before the start of IPL 13. Captain Dhoni, who took the team to the finals 8 times, is not able to play at all in this season. Dhoni’s team started with a win this season, but after that the team has suffered three consecutive defeats. CSK ranks last in the points table.

