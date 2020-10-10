Rajasthan Royals, led by star batsman Steve Smith, suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League on Thursday and were beaten by Delhi Capitals by 46 runs. Smith admitted after the defeat that he could not play according to the strategy under pressure.

Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 46 runs, after which Smith said, ‘We are not playing well in the whole 40 overs. We are doing some good things in pieces but unfortunately we are not able to play according to plan under pressure. I think we gave some runs in the end. ‘



Smith won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals to bat, which scored 184 runs for eight wickets. In response, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 138 runs in 19.4 overs. Smith said, the wicket was not as good as it had been. We gave 10-15 runs more.

He said, ‘Ben Stokes’ isolation will be completed on Friday, we will play the next day. He has not done any practice but we will have to talk about it. ‘