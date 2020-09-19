The watch that cricket fans had been waiting for nearly 6 months, their wait will end this evening. The world’s largest T20 league IPL due to Coronavirus will be delayed by about 6 months from its scheduled time today on its two-month long journey from Abu Dhabi. The league will be inaugurated at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium between the last two finalists Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Know how the pitch and weather conditions are in this stadium and what will be the playing XI of both the teams in this regard.According to Indian time, this match will start at 7:30 pm, that is, it will be at 6 pm in the UAE and the players will not get relief from the intense heat here at 6 pm. During this time, the temperature here will be around 30 degree Celsius, which will go down to 29 degree even till the end of the match.



Pitch report

The boundaries of Sheikh Zayed Stadium are somewhat long, which means that the batsmen will have to run a lot of runs here. Experts are of the opinion that the pitch here is going to remain the same during the entire IPL tournament as well, on which batsmen and fast bowlers will have a chance to show a great game based on their skills.



Expected Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kairan Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Kuppter Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Chennai Superkings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur