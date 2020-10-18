Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, who suffered a defeat in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders, said that his team could not finish the match, which they regret very much. Both teams had scored 163 runs in 20-20 overs. The match reached the super over and Kolkata easily defeated Hyderabad.

Kolkata won it 5th in 9 matches and now has 10 points. At the same time, Hyderabad has suffered the sixth defeat in as many matches and has 6 points.

Read, Hyderabad lost to KKR, this was the thrill of super over

After the match, Warner said, ‘I don’t know where to start. We gave away some runs in the middle overs. It was necessary for us to finish and have failed to do so two or three times.



Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first. He said, ‘I was not in the double mindset of bowling first. I thought it was a good wicket that would not change, but it could not happen. The score was 165 crosses. We once again lost wickets at crucial times. Kane Williamson had to open the innings as he had a minor injury. They will need a physio. ‘

Captain Warner scored 47 runs in his unbeaten innings of 33 balls with the help of 5 fours. Apart from them, Johnny Bairstow contributed 36 and Abdul Samad contributed 23 runs. Kolkata pacer Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets while Varun Chakraborty, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins got 1–1 wickets each.