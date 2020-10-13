Chris Gayle, the explosive batsman of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, has returned to the field for training after recovering from a stomach ache (food poisoning). Gayle can now be included in the Playing-XI for the match against Royal Challengers Banglore on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab tweeted through its official Twitter handle that Gayle has returned to the ground for training.

Gayle has not played a single match so far this season. His team remains at the bottom of the table. Kings XI Punjab assistant coach Wasim Jaffer said, ‘Gayle is looking ready and he is eager to go into the field. He is training really well and seems to be doing quite well on the nets.

Gayle, 41, did not play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 8 due to a stomach upset. Team coach Anil Kumble had said, ‘Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is ill. They have food poisoning, so they are not in the final-11.



Punjab is having a problem in batting. Barring his captain Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no other batsman has been able to perform particularly well. The team ranks lowest in the 8-team table.