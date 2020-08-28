Highlights: Some members of Dhoni’s captaincy team Chennai Super Kings were found positive in deadly corona virus test

Due to this, now his quarantine period has also been extended for another week.

Players and support staff of Chennai Super Kings team reached Dubai on 21 August

Results of fourth Kovid-19 Test of CSK players will now be known on Saturday

Some members of the three-time champion team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been found positive in the deadly corona virus test. Due to this, now his quarantine period has also been extended. It is considered a big blow for CSK, captained by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose players were to start practice in Dubai from Friday.

Sources confirmed the news to our colleague Times of India but it is not known yet who has corona among the players, support staff or officials. It has been learned that after reaching Dubai, the team members were tested Kovid-19 which has come positive. As a result, CSK will now have to stay in Quarantine for another week.

The players and support staff of the Chennai Super Kings team reached Dubai on 21 August and were already undergoing the mandatory six-day quarantine imposed by the BCCI. This year, in view of increasing cases of corona in India The IPL is taking place in the UAE which will start on 19 September.

It has also been reported that the entire squad of CSK, including the support staff and officials, was tested for the fourth time on Friday by the Kovid-19 Test. A virus test was made mandatory only after which they could start practicing. The result of the fourth Kovid-19 Test of CSK players will now be known on Saturday.

Such are the bio-bubble rules

Sources said that the CSK team took all necessary precautions after reaching Dubai. He said, “Even when football started in Europe, some players had come to Corona Test positive. Therefore, with the IPL’s eight teams and more than 1000 members, there is such a possibility. This can happen with any team. It is unfortunate that this happened to CSK despite taking all precautions.

