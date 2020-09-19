A great catch is enough to change the course of the match. But in the first match of the 13th season of IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Faf Duplessis took two catches. His strong fielding earned a lot of applause from the commentators and viewers watching on TV. Fielding du Plessis in the first match of the IPL in Abu Dhabi on Saturday prevented Chennai from scoring big.After 14 overs, Mumbai Indians were 121 for the loss of 3 wickets. Saurabh Tiwari was playing 42 off 30 balls and Hardik Pandya 13 runs off 8 balls. Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl for Chennai. And in this over, the tail of the match leaned towards Chennai.

On the very first ball of the over, Tiwari hit a shot. He slogged the length ball outside off stump. The ball came well on the bat. But on the boundary, Faf du Plessis dashed the hopes of Tiwary and Mumbai Indians. Du Plessis leaped into the air and caught the ball. Although he was losing his balance, he tossed the ball back into the air and caught the ball in the second attempt. He went out of the boundary unbalanced and then came inside the field recuperatively and caught the ball.

On the fifth ball of the over, du Plessis once again showed amazing. This time Pandya shot straight and flat. The ball was in his hitting zone and usually Pandya sends such a ball out of the ground. Faf was fielding on the long off boundary. He raced to his right and leaped up into the air and caught the ball. He kept balance even while coming down. Faf’s balance and amazing fielding forced Hardik Pandya to leave the field.

Due to Faf’s superb fielding, Jadeja scored just 5 runs in this over and two wickets fell.