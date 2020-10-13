Delhi Capitals will not get the services of their aggressive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant for seven to 10 days as they have a grade-1 injury to their leg muscles that could cause team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI. With no Indian alternate wicketkeeper, the Capitals were forced to field Alex Carrey in place of Hetmyer in the last IPL match.
The absence of Pant upset the balance of the Delhi team as they lost two aggressive batsmen. The only option in Delhi’s current batting line-up is offensive all-rounder Lalit Yadav, who has scored in more than 30 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at a strike rate of over 136. Carrie is a strong contender as a wicketkeeper but he has hit just six sixes in 30 T20 Internationals for Australia.
