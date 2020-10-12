Delhi Capitals, looking for their first title, suffered a major setback on Monday and their veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. The 32-year-old bowler had played only one of Delhi’s 7 matches so far in the season and he could not take any wickets for 26 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.
Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20s for India. He could be included in the Playing-XI during the Test series in Australia this year. However, playing in the series will now depend on how long it takes for rehabilitation.
