Delhi Capitals, looking for their first title, suffered a major setback on Monday and their veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. The 32-year-old bowler had played only one of Delhi’s 7 matches so far in the season and he could not take any wickets for 26 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi franchise gave this information in a statement. The statement said, ‘Fast bowler Ishant Sharma felt pain in the left rib while bowling at the team’s training session on 7 October in Dubai. After investigation, it was found that his muscles have been stretched. Because of this, he will not be able to play for the rest of the IPL season.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20s for India. He could be included in the Playing-XI during the Test series in Australia this year. However, playing in the series will now depend on how long it takes for rehabilitation.