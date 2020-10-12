Highlights: International Satta King Sonu Sardar has been arrested by Jaipur Police

The Kanpur police has succeeded in arresting international betting King Sonu Sardar from Jaipur. Sonu Sardar plays betting in Jaipur. Sonu sold his app and website and sold his ID for Rs 14,400. Its links have also been found from Saudi Arabia. A partner of Sonu has also been arrested from Kanpur. In the police interrogation, Sonu has told that he betrays by selling 533 IDs worth 22 crores.

Sonu Sardar from Kanpur was known as Satta King. He has made tremendous wealth out of speculation. He is identified with big books sitting outside the country. Kanpur police say that they can be identified by a link to a bank account transferred abroad. Along with this, Sonu Sardar’s photo with the leaders is viral on social media.

SP West Anil Kumar said that Sonu Sardar has been arrested from Jaipur and Ranjit alias Rinku has been arrested from Naubasta bypass. These people were betting through apps and IDs. Sonu Sardar distributed 533 IDs daily. The price of each ID is 14,400. Used to distribute IDs of 21 to 22 crores. Gangster will take action against them and their property will also be confiscated.

SP South Deepak Bhukar told that we have removed his bank details. Out of 500 bank accounts, 10 bank accounts have been received, out of which transactions of crores of rupees have taken place in a month. We have got their links from Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mumbai. These software make app and website before IPL starts. After this, these people do the work of distributing those IDs. They get the target of the day. 2033 takes 533 IDs. Further, they sell an ID for 14,400 rupees a day.

Sonu Sardar has said that some IDs are developed for them in Jaipur. They also have connections in Gujarat and Mumbai. Along with this, some transactions have also been found in Dubai’s account. Five mobiles and two laptops have been found from them. Chat found in mobile is also being investigated. On the question of political patronage of Sonu Sardar, SP South told that investigation is being done. If anything comes to light, it will also be investigated. Sonu Sardar owns several luxury vehicles, bikes and flats.