Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) said after the 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here that the match was good and in the end only two points matter. The Chennai team batted first, scoring 167 runs for 6 wickets, after which the Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Dhoni said, ‘I think it matters that you get two points. Today we did well, it was a match that was close to ‘perfect’. A couple overs could have been a little better but the match was good. We can improve a lot, but we’re fine now. If you keep winning the match then the points table will also be fine. There is no point in looking at the marks table, but we will see again what we can improve. The important thing is not to hide anything because you have won the match.

He said, ‘I usually calculate the score from the first six overs. Much depended on the fast bowlers. We needed to implement the strategy well and they did. ‘ Dhoni said, ‘Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us and you need such an all-rounder. He strikes the ball well, he can play at bat in the upper order and he plays the spinners well. If you need a rhythm, he can give us 15 to 45 runs. I think as the tournament progresses, it will become more comfortable with death bowling.

Man of the match Ravindra Jadeja was selected, who scored an unbeaten 25 off 10 balls with two fours and a six, taking one wicket and two brilliant catches. He said, “I am happy, when the team is under pressure and you perform with the ball and bat, you feel happy.”

At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said, ‘The wicket was a bit slow, we could not catch the rhythm in chasing the target. It was a mistake not to keep the extra batter. But it happens in cricket, you can’t always win. ‘