SRH needs to increase the speed of runs

SRH scores 93/2 after 14 overs. Manish Pandey 37 and Wriddhiman Saha are 13 at the crease. Saha has faced 18 balls, while Pandey has played 26 balls. Both of these now need to increase the pace of runs. SRH has a run rate of 6.64 currently. In the last seven overs, SRH will have to bat fast for a challenging score.