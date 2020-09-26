Shubman Gill selected Man of the Match
KKR opener Shubhaman Gill notched 70 not out off 62 balls. Gill was named man of the match for the innings.
KKR wins
KKR won by seven wickets against SRH by scoring 145 runs for three wickets in 18 overs. Eoin Morgan hit a six and a four off T Natarajan’s consecutive balls to bring the team to victory.
AAAANNNNDDDD WE GET THE WINNNNN !!!!!!
C’mon, get in there boys!
We get our first win of the season as we win by 7 wickets!
KKR scores 120/3 after 16 overs.
KKR have scored 120 runs in 16 overs. KKR lost no more wickets after three wickets. Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan together have almost decided the victory for KKR.
KKR score after 15 overs
KKR have scored 113 for three in 15 overs. Shubman Gill is playing for 57 and Eoin Morgan is scoring 24 runs. KKR now need 30 off 30 balls to win.
Shubman Gill’s Pachasa
Shubman Gill hit Pachasa off 42 balls with the help of five fours and a six. Wickets kept falling from one end, but Shubman kept going and now he has put KKR on the path of victory. KKR scores 97/3 after 13 overs.
Close to Shubhaman Pachasa
KKR have scored 89 runs for three wickets in 12 overs. Shubman Gill is playing for 45 and is five runs away from Pachasa. On the other end, Eoin Morgan is playing well with 13 runs. KKR need 54 runs off 48 balls to win.
KKR scores 73/3 in 10 overs.
KKR have scored 73 runs for three wickets in 10 overs. Shubman Gill scored 34 and Eoin Morgan remained at the crease with 10 runs. Both are batting strongly. Despite losing three wickets, the KKR team are currently in a strong position.
Eyes on Shubman Gill
KKR scores 60/3 after 8 overs. Shubman Gill is playing 29 runs off 26 balls, with him at the crease is Eoin Morgan, who is playing 3 runs. After falling three wickets, all eyes are on Shubman Gill as to how he faces SRH’s strong bowling attack.
KKR gets third blow
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik bowled out without Rashid Khan opening the account.
T. Natarajan sent pavilion to Rana
KKR got the second blow in 4.4 overs as Nitish Rana. Nitish Rana returned to the pavilion after playing a sharp 26 runs off 13 balls and holding a catch to Riddhiman Saha off T Natarajan. In this way SRH has made a comeback in this match. SRH lost the second wicket for 43 runs.
KKR’s stormy start
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill scored fast after losing Sunil Narine’s wicket in the second over. KKR has scored 38 runs for 4 overs.
First shock to KKR
KKR have got the first blow for 6 runs. In 1.2 overs, opener Sunil Naren returned to the pavilion, taking a catch off Khalil Ahmed off skipper David Warner off 2 balls. Nitish Rana has come to the crease to support Shubman Gill.
Khaleel Ahmed with his first wicket of # Dream11IPL 2020.
Narine goes for a duck.
Live – https://t.co/qt3p7Ucx5T #KKRvSRH
KKR’s innings started, Gil-Naren landed at the crease
Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings has begun. Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine have started the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is doing the first over from SRH. KKR have a challenge of 143 runs to win.
SRH lost fourth wicket
SRH suffered a fourth blow in 19.2 overs. Wriddhiman Saha was runout after scoring 30 off 31 balls. SRH lost their fourth wicket for 138 runs.
Manish Pandey was out by fifti
In 17.4 overs, SRH got the third blow, Manish Pandey scored 51 runs and was caught out by Andre Russell. SRH scores 127/3 after 18 overs. Mohammad Nabi has come to the crease to support Saha.
Manish Pandey’s Pachasa
For SRH, Manish Pandey hit Pachasa off 35 balls, during which he hit three fours and two sixes. SRH scores 118/2 after 17 overs.
100 runs of SRH completed
SRH scores 110/2 after 16 overs. Saha is scoring 20 off 22 balls and Manish Pandey is playing 44 runs off 32 balls. Chakravarthy took the big wicket of David Warner for 25 runs in four overs of his quota. SRH’s runrate is still below 7. There are four more left in this innings, including one over by Pat Cummins.
SRH needs to increase the speed of runs
SRH scores 93/2 after 14 overs. Manish Pandey 37 and Wriddhiman Saha are 13 at the crease. Saha has faced 18 balls, while Pandey has played 26 balls. Both of these now need to increase the pace of runs. SRH has a run rate of 6.64 currently. In the last seven overs, SRH will have to bat fast for a challenging score.
See how Cummins dismissed Bearesto
Pat Cummins has bowled brilliantly in this match. The video has been shared by the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League. See how Beresto became bold.
Bairstow castled, Cummins style.
Bairstow castled, Cummins style.

Peach of a delivery from Pat Cummins to get opener Bairstow out.
Warner also returned pavilion
SRH gets a big shock as David Warner. Warner returned to the pavilion after Varun Chakraborty caught him off the ball. SRH lost the second wicket for 59 runs in 9.1 overs. Warner scored 36 off 30 balls during which he hit two fours and a six. Wriddhiman Saha has come to support Manish Pandey at the crease.
The ‘architect’ constructs that wicket to perfection!
The 'architect' constructs that wicket to perfection!

SRH – 59/2 (9.1)
SRH scores 49/1 after 8 overs.
SRH batsmen are not able to play freely. KKR bowlers are bowling tight. After 8 overs, David Warner is playing 34 runs off 27 balls and Manish Pandey 10 runs off 11 balls. Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakraborty have not scored much runs yet.
SRH scores 40/1 after 6 overs.
SRH have scored 40 runs for one wicket for 6 overs. David Warner is playing 27 runs off 21 balls, while Manish Pandey is playing 8 runs off 5 balls. Cummins has done three overs of his account, during which he has taken one wicket after spending 11 runs.
Birthday Boy Bairstow Returned Pavilion
Sunrisers Hyderabad got their first setback as Johnny Bairstow in 3.6 overs. Bearesto was dismissed for 5 runs off 10 balls. Pat Cummins dismissed Bairstow. SRH score 24/1 after 4 overs, David Warner is at the crease scoring 19 runs.
Gone !!!
Cummins cleans Bairtsow’s off stump and gets his first wicket of the night!
Gone !!!

Cummins cleans Bairtsow's off stump and gets his first wicket of the night!

SRH – 24/1 (4)
Nagerkoti got a chance to play after a long wait
Kamlesh Nagerkoti is playing his first IPL match for KKR’s team.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s time to shine has arrived!
Kamlesh Nagarkoti's time to shine has arrived!

After a long wait, our young pacer makes his first appearance in his Knight's armor tonight
SRH started the innings
David Warner and Johnny Bairstow open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunil Narine is doing the first over. Warner is on the striker end, while Beairstow is on the non-striker end.
Playing XI of both teams is like this
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Naren, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss
Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to bat first after winning the toss. Mohammad Nabi has been included in the team in place of Mitchell Marsh. At the same time, Wriddhiman Saha will play in this match in place of Vijay Shankar. Khalil Ahmed has been included in the team in place of Sandeep Sharma.
This is how KKR got support from fans in Abu Dhabi
When the Kolkata Knight Riders’ team left their hotel in Abu Dhabi, the fans hoisted the flags in support of the team. Its video has been shared with KKR’s official Twitter account.
Socially↔️Distanced with our #ToofaniFans, but it’s a 💜 to 💜 connection wherever we go!
Socially Distanced with our fans, but it's a heart to heart connection wherever we go!

Abu Dhabi's got the Knight Vibes – surprise visit from local fans on our way to the stadium
What will the team that wins the toss decide?
This season of the IPL has been won by most of the teams that have batted in the first innings. In such a situation, the team winning the toss can decide to bat first.
Both teams have reached the stadium before the match
Both teams have reached the stadium before the match.
Hey buddies, how's it going?
Andre Russell’s dangerous appearance in the training session before the match
KKR star all-rounder Andre Russell during net practice before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad hit a six that did not know where the ball went.
“We need one more six to win, Dre!”
"We need one more six to win, Dre!"

Dre: 🚀
Dinesh Karthik vs David Warner
Dinesh Karthik has played a total of 183 IPL matches so far, while David Warner has played 127 IPL matches.
Hello and welcome to Match 8 of # Dream11IPL.
Hello and welcome to Match 8 of Dream11IPL.

The KKR are all set to take on SRH.
SRH celebrates Bairstow’s birthday before leaving for the match
Team opener Johnny Bairstow is celebrating his 31st birthday today. The SRH team celebrated her birthday at the hotel before leaving for the match.
Bairstow's celebration before we leave for todays match
