Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said on Sunday that Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl, but the team management will also have to look at his body as the all-rounder is playing after a long rest due to a back injury. In November last year, 26-year-old Hardik underwent surgery in London and returned to cricket in March but did not bowl for the Mumbai Indians in the first two matches of the Indian Premier League.

When Zaheer was asked about Hardik’s bowling, he said, “We are all expecting him to bowl (Hardik) and he is the kind of player who can change the balance of any team when bowling.” And he understands this. “He said,” But we have to see his body and we are consulting the physio about it. “

He said, “We want to see him bowling, he is also keen to bowl and he really wants to bowl, we have to wait and exercise restraint and see his body as well.” Ultimately, the injuries to the bowler are greatly affected. “

Hardik played 18 and 14 runs in the last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. “We are happy that he is present as a batsman and is contributing with full fitness,” he said. It’s good and hope you see him bowling soon. “