The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played on 19 September. The tournament is being played in the UAE this year due to the corona virus epidemic and its final will be played on 10 November. The team of Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, who could not win the title even once, will play their first match in the tournament against Delhi Capitals on 20 September.

Like other teams, Kings XI Punjab have also set up their names for this year’s title. Players are practicing fiercely on the field. Everything from batting, bowling, catches, fielding is being practiced. The 40-year-old Chris Gayle is also included in the Kings XI Punjab squad. Gayle’s fitness is still superb and his batting is also excellent. The same example is seen in the training videos of Kings XI Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab is sharing videos of players’ net practice every day. In this episode, Chris Gayle ran and caught a catch on the boundary line. Kings XI Punjab has shared the video of this catch of Gayle from its official Twitter handle. He is trolled by Yuzvendra Chahal on this catch video of Gayle.

In fact, Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Gayle are often trolling each other on social media. Chahal has shared a video of Gayle’s catch in his Insta story and wrote – Uncle … what a catch.

There is something like playing XI of Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.