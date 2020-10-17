The Rajasthan Royals team had started well. After 7 overs, the team’s score was 62 for 1 wicket. Robin Uthappa 2 and Sanju Samson were batting at the crease by 2 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli handed the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal on his trump card. Sanju Samson hit a six on the very first ball of Chahal’s over. The start of the over could not be a good start for Rajasthan. However, Chahal made a strong comeback after this and sent both batsmen to the pavilion in the same over.On the fourth ball of the over, Uthappa tried to play the slog sweep but the ball did not come fully on the bat and went straight to fielder Aaron Finch. Uthappa was dismissed for 41 off 22 balls. On the next ball Samson tried to play a big shot. But he was also dismissed after scoring only 9 runs.

Chahal’s wickets made his fiance Dhanashree Verma even more special. Dhanashree was present at the stadium during the match. She was celebrating after Chahal took wickets. Uthappa was making his innings debut for the first time this season. Chahal, however, could not take a hat-trick and Jose Butler dropped that ball.

Talking about the match, Chahal took two wickets for 34 runs in his four overs. In this match, Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first. Rajasthan’s team scored a score of 177 with Robin Uthappa’s innings and captain Steve Smith’s half century.