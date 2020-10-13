England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been named Man of the Match in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the match held in Sharjah on Monday, Bangalore team defeated Kolkata by 82 runs. Kolkata had a target of 195 runs but they could only manage 112 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chris Maurice and Washington Sundar took two wickets each. Chahal took the wicket of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik for just 12 runs in four overs.Stokes tweeted, ‘@yuzi_chahal should have been voted Man of the Match in this match of batsmen. Great bowling attack especially when this match was played in Sharjah.

Chahal has taken 10 wickets in this IPL so far. He is at number 5 in the list of bowlers taking the most wickets.

Bangalore, batting first, scored 194 for two wickets. AB de Villiers smashed 73 off 33 balls. In his innings, he hit five fours and six sixes.

De Villiers was adjudged Man of the Match for his unbeaten 73-run knock. Virat and de Villiers shared a 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Varun Chakraborty was the most economical bowler for KKR, giving away 25 runs in four overs. Kolkata’s next match will be from Mumbai Indians on 16 October. Bangalore’s team currently sit third in the points table.