Yuzvendra Chahal, who is an important part of the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played in the UAE, is in discussion with his spin bowling as well as a picture posted on social media. He shared this picture on his Instagram account. In the picture, he is seen with his fiancée Dhanashree.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for the Indian cricket team and RCB, shared this picture on Instagram, writing, “Here’s my beautiful evening.” The fans then started trolling his fellow player AB de Villiers, who only played for Bangalore. Many commented and asked whether de Villiers himself has clicked this picture.

Actually a few days ago Virat Kohli shared a picture with wife Anushka Sharma and together gave credit to AB de Villiers for this photo. For this reason, on the picture of Yuzvendra Chahal with Dhanashree, fans also expressed the desire to know whether De Villiers even took this picture.

Well, let me tell you that Dhanshree, who came to UAE to meet Chahal a few days ago, has done her medical studies, but she is a YouTuber by profession, recreates Bollywood songs on her channel as well as often conducts dance workshops. Dhanashree’s YouTube followers also number in the millions. Dhanashree’s dance videos also have millions of views. He also has his own dance company.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree had shocked their fans by announcing their engagement on 8 August. Nobody had the idea that both of them are going to do something like this. Chahal shared a photo of Roca Ceremony on Instagram. Similarly, Dhanashree had also shared this function on her social media and informed her fans about it.