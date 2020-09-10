The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played on 19 September. The tournament is being played in the UAE this year due to the corona virus epidemic and its final will be played on 10 November. All teams have started their preparations. Players are practicing heavily in the nets. Players are also having fun in practice. In this episode, Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a video of his, on which his fiancé Dhanashree Verma commented fun.

The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is working hard to win their first IPL title. Players are practicing vigorously, but at the same time taking time out for fun. RCB star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also famous for his fun and fun post. In such a situation, Chahal had fun with AB de Villiers during a shoot of RCB and shared the video of this fun on his official Instagram account.

The video is of a shoot of RCB, which is taking place in Dubai. In this video Chahal is sitting in a trolley and de Villiers is driving this trolley. While sharing this video, Chahal wrote in the caption – Take me home AB de Villiers.

Commenting on this video of Yuzvendra Chahal, his fiance Dhanshree Verma wrote – Relax till I am not around. Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree Verma in August this year. He shared this picture of his Roca Ceremony with Dhanashree.

Let us know that in this tournament Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September. The entire team of RCB are as follows:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devadatta Padikal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Joshua Phillip, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Deshpande, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Adam Jampa, Dale Steyn.