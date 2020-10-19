In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), two matches were played on Sunday (October 18). The second match was played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, the match was drawn to two super overs and the Kings XI Punjab finally won. During this match, Yuvraj Singh had a tweet, in which he told which teams can face face to face in the final of IPL 2020.

Looks like tonight’s game changer is going to be @ nicholas_47 ! Beautiful flow of the bat! So amazing to watch! Reminds me of someone I live within 😀! Game on! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

This tweet was made by Yuvraj Singh when Nicholas Pooran came to bat. Puran scored 24 runs off 12 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes. Yuvi wrote on Twitter, ‘It looks like Nicholas Pooran will be a game changer in this match. Great flow in bat, fun to watch. He reminds me of myself. The match goes on. My prediction, I think the Kings XI Punjab team will make it to the playoffs, and will play against Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals in the final match.

Although the match reached the super over after this, the first super over was tied, then the decision of the match in the second super over came in favor of Kings XI Punjab. Yuvi wrote on Twitter about this match, ‘2019 World Cup Final or Mumbai vs Punjab which match was better? Incredible day in IPL. Jaspreet Bumrah was the game changer for Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul was the game changer for Kings XI Punjab. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal finish the match well.