In the Indian Premier League (IPL), wicketskeeper batsmen Sanju Samson (85) and Rahul Tewatiya (53) rained sixes, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased a mammoth target and won by four wickets with three balls remaining on Sunday Of. Kings XI scored 223 for two with a century from Mayank Agarwal (106) after being invited to bat first, but the Royals registered a special victory in the IPL by scoring 226 for six wickets. In the match, Tewatia turned the match around by hitting five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh made a special tweet after Tewatia hit five sixes in an over.

In the 9th match of IPL 2020, Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals batted explosively against Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over of the innings and scored 5 sixes off 5 balls which included 4 consecutive sixes off 4 balls. In this over, Tewatia made amazing batting and changed the match completely. Seeing Tevatiya’s attitude, Yuvraj Singh tweeted. Seeing the batting of Tevatia by Yuvi, it seemed that he would break the record of 6 sixes from the 6 balls he had. But when Tevatiya could not score a six on a ball, Yuvi said in his tweet, ‘No brother, thank you for missing a ball. Have you played the game? Congratulations to Rajasthan on this magnificent victory. ‘

Mr @ rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant! – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

IPL 2020: Sanju Samson-Rahul Tewatia storm in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals created history

Rajasthan Royals had a target of 224 runs after the innings of Kings XI Punjab. He needed 51 runs in the last three overs. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls, four fours, seven sixes) and skipper Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls, seven fours, two sixes) were the ones in the pavilion to set a strong foundation for scoring big goals. New batsman Jofra Archer (13 not out off three balls) hit Mohammad Shami for two consecutive sixes while Tewatia completed his half-century with a six in the same over. The Royals won by scoring 226 runs for six wickets in 19.3 overs. He scored 86 runs in the last five overs.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal scored his second T20 career and first century of IPL. He scored 106 off 50 balls with the help of ten fours and seven sixes and shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket with his Karnataka partner KL Rahul (69 off 54 balls, seven fours, one six). Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten 25 off eight balls to take Kings XI to 223 for two.

