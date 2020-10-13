Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) team’s performance in the IPL 2020 (IPL 2020) being played in the UAE has been very good. The bowlers of the team have won the Bangalore team unilaterally in the last few matches. RCB’s spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most successful bowler from the team and so far has claimed 10 wickets in 7 matches. Apart from the cricket field, Chahal is also very active on social media and often remains in the headlines with his pictures. Captions written in his photo always catch everyone’s attention. Even after the win against KKR, Chahal has shared a photo on Twitter, in which Yuvraj has trolled him after seeing the caption written.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled brilliantly against KKR, bowling Dinesh Karthik for just 12 runs in 4 overs. After this win, Chahal shared a picture of himself with the team on Twitter and wrote in the caption, ‘Nobody can play the symphony, it takes a whole orchestra to play it. Great team effort tonight. ‘

Tu kisi ko nahi marne de raha! Lagta hai maidan par vapas aana padega 😜! Great spell Yuzi top class 👊🏽 – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 13, 2020

Former India Team batsman Yuvraj Singh commented on this photo of Chahal, writing, ‘You are not letting anyone kill, it seems you will have to return to the field. Very good spell chahal, top class. ‘ Following this comment by Yuvraj Singh, people on Twitter reminded Yuvi how he had made three consecutive sixes to Chahal in an IPL match and appealed to Yuvraj to return to the field. It is worth noting that in that match, Yuvraj Singh was batting for Mumbai Indians and he hit three sixes on Chahal, but he was out on the fourth ball. Yuvraj keeps pulling his leg on Chahal’s post in the same manner.