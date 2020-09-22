Rajasthan Royals have included young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal in their squad for this year’s Indian Premier League 2020. Jaiswal had performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup and scored over 400 runs.Jaiswal made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Wednesday. Although he was dismissed by just 6 runs, but his long wait was completed.

Jaiswal was on the field during the toss. He saluted Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with folded hands. This shows how much respect this young player has for Dhoni.

A video is also going viral on the internet in which Jaiswal can be seen greeting Dhoni.

Jaiswal made 5 half-centuries in 6 innings in the Under-19 World Cup played earlier this year. The only match was when India bowled Japan for 42 runs. Although India had to face defeat against Bangladesh in the final, this left-handed batsman caught the attention of many people.

After this he also became the youngest batsman to score a double century in List A cricket in Vijay Thousand Trophy. He had scored 203 runs for Mumbai.

Rajasthan bought this batsman for Rs 2.4 crore during the auction.