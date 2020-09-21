Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin of the Indian team is hopeful that he will recover from a shoulder injury before the team’s next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but a final decision on his availability will be made by the team. Physio Patrick Farhard will do.

Ashwin made a brilliant start against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, taking two wickets in his first over of the 13th season of the IPL, but diving to the last ball of this over, he injured his shoulder.

After defeating Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over, Iyer said, “My Ashwin had a brief conversation and said that he would be ready for the next match.” In this case, however, the final decision has to be taken by the physio. “The captain said,” He is a player with a strong mind. Hopefully, he will be available for the next match. “

Ashwin was bowled in the last over of the powerplay. He dismissed Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran but he dived and was injured in an attempt to stop a run from the last ball. Ashwin was pained and he walked out of the ground with the Delhi physio.

Ashwin used his T-shirt as a sling. If the shoulder injury is severe, he may also have to be ruled out of the tournament. Ashwin played for Kings XI Punjab last season.