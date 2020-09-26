Fans are demanding Suresh Raina’s return to the Chennai Super Kings squad after a very poor start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Franchise CEO Kashi Vishwanathan, however, rejected the demand for ‘Chinna Thala’ to return to the team, despite the team losing two of its three matches in the current season.

Chennai got their second defeat on Friday against Delhi Capitals. This team won their only match against defending champion Mumbai Indians, which was also the inaugural match of IPL 13. Be it bowling or batting, the team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is facing challenges in every field.

Speaking to ANI, Chennai Super Kings CEO Vishwanathan clarified that Raina’s personal decisions should be respected and the franchise would not ask him to return to the team at any cost. He said, “Look, we can’t expect Raina to come back as he has withdrawn himself from the tournament and we should respect his decision. We are not thinking about it.”

The CEO hoped that the team would return to the tournament and said that we will not disappoint our fans. He said, “We have some of the best fans in the cricket world and I can assure you that we will come back strongly. It is a game and it brings your good days and bad days. But the players know that What they need to do and then the smile on their face will return. “

Significantly, due to the corona virus, Suresh Raina is not participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is being held in UAE. He first went to the UAE to play IPL with his franchise Chennai Super Kings, but later decided to return to the country due to personal reasons.