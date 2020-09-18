The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to start from Saturday i.e. 19th September. The first match of this season will be between the defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai Indians team led by Rohit Sharma will be eyeing where the title will be set for the fifth time. At the same time, Dhoni-led CSK would like to name the title for the fourth time. In the final match of last season, Mumbai’s team won the IPL 2019 title by beating Chennai in a thrilling match.