Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ambati Rayudu (Dwayne Bravo) and Dwayne Bravo against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday due to the failure of the batsmen’s failure to achieve the expected result in the previous matches. The Indian Premier League (IPL) will take the field more strongly in the match. Rayudu, who was the hero of the victory over Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of Chennai IPL, could not play the next two matches due to a hamstring injury while Bravo was injured during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and has yet to enter the IPL season. Haven’t played any matches.

Rayudu and Bravo will return

“Both Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said on Thursday. The teams of Chennai and Sunrisers have been considered the most balanced in the IPL since the beginning but this time the two teams lost two out of the first three matches and the main reason is their middle order is not balanced. Rayudu’s fit means that he can be replaced by the in-form Murali Vijay, but it cannot be said in Bravo’s case that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has to be in the entire batting order to take him to the playing XI. Will have to change.

This is giving tension to CSK

Kedar Jadhav’s poor form will surely be a matter of concern for Dhoni, as there is no proper option in the team to replace him. Bravo was replaced by Sam Karan and he has so far impressed with both his bowling and batting in the first three matches for Chennai. To keep Bravo in the team, Dhoni will have to take out either Shane Watson or Josh Hazlewood.

Sunrisers want big hitter

On the other hand, the arrival of Kane Williamson strengthened the Sunrisers’ middle order which enabled them to register their first win after two defeats. Johnny Bairstow and David Warner are also contributing and in such a situation their team would not like to have any slop. If the Sunrisers are to succeed, they need a good ‘big hitter’ in the middle order as the team could be in trouble if Bairstow, Warner and Williamson fail.

They will have expectations

Abdul Samad of Kashmir has raised hopes while Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma need to improve their game. As far as bowling is concerned, the bowling department of both the teams looks similar. Chennai’s Deepak Chahar, Hazlewood, Karen, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla can prove useful on Dubai’s slow wicket while Sunrisers have found T Natarajan as a death-overs specialist who is the number one bowler in the T20 in the world. May prove to be allies. Rashid performed brilliantly against Delhi Capitals with three wickets.

The teams are as follows…

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Angidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Riddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.