Half of the league round has passed in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. With this, the mid-season transfer window has also started in the IPL. International players who have played two or fewer matches this season under the mid-season transfer window can become part of another team. In such a situation, there are reports of Ajinkya Rahane leaving Delhi Capitals in this season. But Delhi Capitals have called Ajinkya Rahane an important part of their team.

Actually, Ajinkya Rahane has been made a part of Delhi Capitals for this season. Earlier, Rahane used to be a part of Rajasthan Royals. But Delhi Capitals did not allow Rahane to play in the first 6 matches.

Rahane handled the opening for the Rajasthan Royals. But Delhi Capitals already have two excellent openers in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Rahane is finding it difficult to make a place in the team of Delhi Capitals.

However, after Pant’s injury, Delhi Capitals have given Rahane a chance in the last two matches. Delhi Capitals flatly refused to transfer Rahane. Delhi Capitals issued a statement saying, “Rahane is an important part of our team. We are not letting Rahane go anywhere. The team’s strategy will change after mid-season and Rahane will play a very important role.

Let us know that in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Delhi Capitals is in excellent form. Delhi Capitals have won 6 out of the 8 matches played so far and remain in the first place in the points table.

IPL 2020: Norkhia made history, the fastest ball in league history, watch video

IPL 2020: Finally Dhoni’s team will return star player, big update revealed