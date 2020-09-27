new Delhi: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said on Sunday that Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl, but the team management will have to look at his body as well. Zaheer said that all-rounder Pandya is playing after a long rest due to a back injury.

In November last year, 26-year-old Hardik underwent surgery in London and returned to cricket in March but he did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the first two matches of the Indian Premier League. When Zaheer was asked about Hardik’s bowling, he said, “We are all expecting him to bowl (Hardik) and he is the kind of player who can change the balance of any team when bowling.” And he understands this. ”

He said, “But we have to see his body and we are consulting the physio about it. “We want to see him bowling, he is also keen to bowl and he really wants to bowl, we have to wait and exercise restraint and see his body too,” he said. After all, injuries affect the bowler. ”

Hardik played 18 and 14 runs in the last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. He said, “We are happy that he is present as a batsman and is contributing with full fitness. It is good and hope that you will see him bowling soon. ”

At the same time, coach Mahela Jayawardene has made it clear that he does not want to take any risk by bowling to Hardik, who is returning after a long time.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s team RCB would like to win against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik said – getting out on zero does not make a bad player.